Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday

Showbiz

The model, 25, said there were ‘a lot of amazing and beautiful things’ about life, but they were trumped by living with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber at the 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber said the “most beautiful” part of her life is spending it with her popstar husband, as she paid tribute to him on his 28th birthday.

The model, 25, said there were “a lot of amazing and beautiful things” about life, but they were trumped by living with Justin Bieber.

Sharing a collection of intimate photos of the couple on Instagram she said: “Happy birthday my baby.”

“There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you.

“I love you… here’s to 28.”

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 when Bieber was 24 and Hailey was 21.

They exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

