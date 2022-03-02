All the winners from the NME Awards 2022

The NME Awards have returned to London for another year.
The ceremony, hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, saw artists from many different genres honoured.
– Here is the list of the main winners:
Godlike genius – FKA Twigs
Icon award – Neneh Cherry
Innovation award – Halsey
Songwriter award – Jack Antonoff
NME radar award – Griff
Music moment of the year – Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers
Hero of the year (voted for by the public) – Tomorrow X Together
Villain of the year award (voted for by the public) – Jacob Rees-Mogg
Best album in the world – Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Best album by a UK artist – Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Best song in the world – Lorde – Solar Power
Best song by a UK artist – Chvrches and Robert Smith – How Not To Drown
Best live act – Rina Sawayama
Best festival in the world – Life Is Beautiful
Best festival in the UK – Reading & Leeds
Best small festival – Wide Awake
Best festival headliner – Wolf Alice
Best band in the world – Fontaines DC
Best band from the UK – Bring Me The Horizon
Best solo act in the world – Burna Boy
Best solo act from the UK – Little Simz
Best new act in the world – Olivia Rodrigo
Best new act from the UK – Berwyn
Best collaboration – Griff x Sigrid – Head On Fire