TV presenter Angela Scanlon ‘besotted’ as she announces birth of second child

Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 – London

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her second child.

The baby girl has been named Marnie Fae Horgan and was born on February 11.

Scanlon, 38, posted two pictures of the child on her chest, one in colour and the second in black and white.

The post was captioned: “Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22. Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x.”

The post received more than 23,000 likes, with many celebrities – such as reality TV personality Vicky Pattison and presenter Stacey Dooley – offering their congratulations.

Scanlon and husband Roy Horgan have been married since 2014 and already share a four-year-old daughter named Ruby.