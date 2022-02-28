Tears For Fears could score first number one album in 33 years

Kurt Smith, left, and Roland Orzabal of Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears are on course to score their first chart-topping album in 33 years.

The synth-pop band was formed in Bath in 1981 by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, both 60, and achieved number one albums with The Hurting in 1983 and The Seeds Of Love in 1989.

The Tipping Point is their first album since their 2004 release Everybody Loves A Happy Ending.

Since then they have toured across the UK, and in 2017 produced Rule The World, a best-of compilation.

There are four new entries aiming to reach the top five in the charts this week, including west London rapper Central Cee, who is set to claim his second UK top 10 album with 23 and currently stands at number two, according to the Official Charts Company.

Avril Lavigne is currently at number three with her seventh studio album, Love Sux.

This would be her sixth top 10 solo album and her highest-charting record in the UK since she reached the top of the charts in 2007 with The Best Damn Thing.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr is currently at number four with Fever Dream Pts 1-4, and if he stays there it will be his first ever top five spot and his third top 10 album.

It would be @tearsforfears third UK Number 1 album, and their first since 1989 (!) https://t.co/iKrSEJHSa0 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) February 28, 2022

Ed Sheeran remains in the top end of the charts at number five with his album, Equals.

Ye, better known as Kanye West, could see his debut album The College Dropout jump 20 places to number 26 following the release of new Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs.

Further acts slated to make a top 10 debut are Australian alt-rockers Gang Of Youths with their third album Angel In Realtime at number six, and blues artist Beth Hart’s covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin at number seven.