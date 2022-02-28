Susanna Reid says women at ITV have an ‘incredible sisterhood’

Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has said the ITV daytime female presenters have an “incredible sisterhood” following their International Women’s Day campaign.

The broadcaster was among 27 female TV stars from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women who joined together to mark the upcoming celebration on March 8.

Reid, two-time winner of news presenter of the year at the Tric awards, was joined in the line-up by Holly Willoughby, Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly.

They were all pictured together dressed in different shades of red, pink, maroon and orange to celebrate the occasion.

Appearing on Lorraine, Reid 51, said: “We had this incredible photograph of all these women and those are just the women on ITV daytime.

“It’s remarkable isn’t it, what an incredible sisterhood.

“We rely on everybody behind the scenes. It’s very nice to have a lovely pink or red dress on and appear in the photograph but the directors, the producers, the people behind the cameras, everybody out in the field are doing incredible work.”

ITV said collectively the group has achieved 18 National Television Awards, five Royal Television Society awards and four Baftas.

Coming up on tomorrow's Lorraine?@reallorraine will be catching up with @susannareid100 and @JossStone will be telling us all about her new music ? See you tomorrow 9am on @ITV ? pic.twitter.com/sv0jQxSDZu — Lorraine (@lorraine) February 27, 2022

Host of the morning chat show Lorraine, Kelly said there was “lots to celebrate” on International Women’s Day, before adding that we had a “long way to go” but had made “great strides.”

Reid said: “Huge strides and I think that photograph just shows how far we’ve come that we are kind of awash with talent.”

Also among the line-up was broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who came third on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and Katie Piper, who was recently made an OBE.

Panellists from the daytime chat show Loose Women were also present including Jane Moore, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards and Denise Welch.

Following the exit of her Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan last March, Reid paid tribute to her male co-hosts who have included Rob Rinder, Richard Madeley, Ed Balls and Martin Lewis.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Jonathan Ford/ITV)

“As the late great Bruce Forsyth would say, they are all my favourites, because to me, it’s important that whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they’ve all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and it’s a privilege working with them all,” Reid added.