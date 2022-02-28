Lack of British success at 28th annual SAG awards

28th Annual SAG Awards – Show

There was a notable lack of British success at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, with UK talent being snubbed in almost every category.

British heavyweights including Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, lost out in their respective categories, as did Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast.

Cumberbatch lost out to Will Smith for best male actor in a leading role, who won for his performance in King Richard, and Colman was beaten by Jessica Chastain, who took best female actor in a leading role for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Belfast cast members Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill took to the stage to introduce a clip from film, set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, but lost out to CODA for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Balfe also lost out to Ariana DeBose in the female actor in a supporting role category.

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy Ted Lasso provided the only relief of the night, with it’s largely British cast receiving best ensemble in a comedy series.

But Brett Goldstein was beaten to the top prize of best male actor in a comedy series by US co-star Ted Lasso, who scooped the prize for the second year running for his portrayal of the amateur football coach.

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, who were both nominated for best female actor in a comedy series, lost out to Jean Smart, who won the award for her role in US sitcom Hacks.

However one of the evening’s highlights came from British screen veteran Dame Helen Mirren who was given the SAG lifetime achievement award at the 28th annual ceremony.

