ITV female presenters join together to celebrate International Women’s Day

Holly Willoughby and Lorraine Kelly are among the ITV daytime female presenters who have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day next month.

In a new image shared by the broadcaster, 27 female TV stars from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women can all be seen together to mark the upcoming day on March 8.

Also among the line-up is one of the first ever female broadcasters, Gloria Hunniford, and two-time winner of news presenter of the year at the Tric awards, Susanna Reid.

The 27 female presenters have come together to mark International Women’s Day on March 8 (Amy Brammall/ITV/PA)

Panellists from the daytime chat show Loose Women are also present including Jane Moore, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards and Denise Welch.

Also featured is Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, who has recently released a follow-up documentary to her award-winning programme Kate Garraway: Finding Derek – which follows her family’s life after her husband Derek Draper became seriously ill after contracting Covid-19.

Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who came third on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, can also be seen alongside Katie Piper, who was recently made an OBE for her services to charity and victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries.

They have all been pictured together dressed in various shades of red, pink, maroon and orange to mark the occasion.

Kate Garraway won the Authored Documentary award at the National Television Awards last year (Ian West/PA)

ITV has said that between them they have “reported on the biggest news events worldwide over the last 50 years, including 9/11, Madeline McCann’s disappearance, Lockerbie, Princess Diana’s death, Dunblane and the Manchester bombing”.

It added that collectively the group has achieved 18 National Television Awards, five Royal Television Society awards and four Baftas.

In an accompanying video, one of the presenters says: “It’s about women sharing their points of view and bringing together those stories that unify us.”

While another describes the group as “feisty”, “opinionated” and “funny” and a third adds: “And when we come together like this, its a moment for reflection of what we’ve all achieved individually but also as a team”.

Emma Gormley, managing director of ITV Daytime, said: “I’m beyond proud to work alongside this amazing group of women, who both individually and collectively have accrued an incredible array of broadcasting achievements.

“Their experience and expertise in front of camera is second to none and this year’s International Women’s day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate them all.”