Olly Murs cancels tour after undergoing ‘major’ knee surgery

Olly Murs

Singer Olly Murs has said he is “gutted” to be cancelling his upcoming summer tour after undergoing “major knee surgery” this week.

The host of ITV’s talent show Starstruck said the surgery went “well” but he needed to cancel his shows to focus on rehabilitation, which his management team said would be for the next six months.

Murs, 37, who also underwent a knee operation last summer, said he had been trying his best to “avoid” the surgery but that “it was needed”.

Sharing a series of images on Instagram following his operation, he said: “I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I’ve had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week.

“Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well.

“I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab.

“I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on! Stay cheeky catch you soon.”

The cancelled performances include at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Edinburgh Castle, Warwick Castle and Cardiff Castle.

In a statement, the singer added: “I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

Murs last had surgery on his knee after injuring himself during a performance at Newmarket racecourse last summer.

During the performance, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

In 2019, the pop star had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.