John Mayer reschedules shows after testing positive for Covid

Showbiz

The US musician apologised to fans for the disruption to his 2022 Sob Rock tour dates.

John Mayer

John Mayer has been forced to reschedule the next four shows on his tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US musician apologised to fans for the inconvenience and posted updates to the schedule online.

He is currently touring the venues across the US as part of his 2022 Sob Rock tour.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today and I was one of them,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”

Mayer previously announced that his drummer had tested positive for the virus but pushed ahead with a show at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

The news comes as data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a fall in new hospital admissions across all age groups in the US, with a drop in deaths expected to follow.

