John Mayer reschedules shows after testing positive for Covid

John Mayer

John Mayer has been forced to reschedule the next four shows on his tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US musician apologised to fans for the inconvenience and posted updates to the schedule online.

He is currently touring the venues across the US as part of his 2022 Sob Rock tour.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today and I was one of them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. https://t.co/60SzykxPK3 pic.twitter.com/KiGvO8tQGc — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 25, 2022

“This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”

Mayer previously announced that his drummer had tested positive for the virus but pushed ahead with a show at Madison Square Garden, in New York.