James Arthur to shed light on his mental health struggles in BBC Three special

James Arthur

James Arthur is to explore male mental health and the use of anti-depressants in a “deeply personal” film for BBC Three.

The 33-year-old singer, who has previously spoken about his experience of depression and anxiety, will hear from other men who have experienced similar issues.

The hour-long special will also follow him as he faces his own mental struggles ahead of returning to the road for a tour.

The documentary will be filmed in the North East where the X Factor winner grew up and has returned to after living in London for many years.

He said: “It’s been such a special thing to make, this doc.

“Obviously the subject matter is extremely heavy, so it’s been really difficult to hear from blokes who have had the courage to offer up their stories for the film knowing how important it is to be a part of something like this.

“It’s a topic that undoubtedly needs more discussion; male mental health, and our reliance as a nation on anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication.

“I’ve been there myself, so it’s so humbling to be a part of something that is going to shed some light on it.”

James Arthur with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

BBC Three controller, Fiona Campbell, said: “We are grateful to James for putting his trust in us to share his story.

“Despite some of the themes the film will explore, we hope it will be full of optimism and shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel for people with similar experiences.”

The BBC described the film as “timely” and “deeply personal”.

It has the working title of James Arthur: Out of Our Minds.

Earlier this month, BBC Three relaunched as a linear channel nearly six years after going online-only.