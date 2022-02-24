Props theft not expected to delay The Crown filming, says Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Netflix has said there is “no expectation that filming will be held up” after confirming the theft of props from the set of The Crown.

Cast and crew are currently filming the fifth series of the multi-award winning show, which is due to air at the end of the year.

Items worth a reported £150,000 were stolen from three vehicles on the set at Pastures Road in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

A Netflix spokesman told the PA news agency: “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced; there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The Sun newspaper originally reported that the incident occurred during the show’s final week of production.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident but told PA that all lines of inquiry have now been exhausted.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken.

“Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry.”

Dominic West stars as the Prince of Wales in the fifth series of The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The extravagant hit series is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of 2022, featuring a new all-star cast as it heads towards coverage of the late 1990s.

Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin.

The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.