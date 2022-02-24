Katie Price reveals she is ‘going down IVF route’ with fiance Carl Woods

Katie Price media call

Katie Price has revealed she is planning to have more children and is going down the “IVF route” with her fiance Carl Woods.

The 43-year-old former glamour model currently has five children with her former partners – 19-year-old Harvey who she shares with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke, as well as two children, Junior and Princess, with singer Peter Andre and a son, Jett, and daughter, Bunny, with Kieran Hayler.

Price currently faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order in January.

She was also handed a 16-week suspended sentence in December for a drink-driving car accident, which was committed while she was disqualified and did not have insurance.

Katie Price is engaged to 33-year-old Carl Woods (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “We’re doing the IVF route. The thing is, it’s weird because although I feel young, my body’s not.

“I’ve learned that each cycle you have, you lose eggs each time. I didn’t know that.

“And obviously I’m 44 this year, and I haven’t got as many eggs as I wanted. So, we’re having to do IVF.”

The TV star has documented her family life over the years on social media and through documentaries, including the BBC One programme Katie Price: Harvey And Me.

The documentary explored her life with her son Harvey who was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability.

The follow-up programme, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, which follows her eldest son flying the nest and moving to college is due to air next month.

Discussing her recent run-ins with the law, Price said that she had recently received mental health support and that she planning to have therapy for the rest of her life.

She explained: “Obviously I’ve done another stint in The Priory and that wasn’t rehab, that was nothing to do with alcohol or drugs, it was severe PTSD again.

“I was in there due to what people had done to me that led me up to the car accident, that led me up to go into The Priory.

“And I’ve decided to have therapy every week for the rest of my life.”

Price added that therapy helps her as she feels that she builds things up within herself and that she “causes more damage” that way.

The former model also admitted she had recently had a brow lift after TV host Lorraine Kelly urged her not to have any more cosmetic surgery.

Price replied that Kelly sounded like her mother, adding: “I’m in my 40s now, I did my whole career natural apart from the boobs. I am going to have surgery”.

Kelly noted that she was one of the few that is very honest about having work done to which Price replied, “You know and I know there’s so many people out there who have these little tweaks and they’re like ‘Are you joking? I’m natural’ and I’m like ‘No, you’re not’.

“I tell everyone what I’ve had done, I don’t care.”