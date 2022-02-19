Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is ‘on the bucket list’

Andrew Garfield on the Graham Norton Show – London

Andrew Garfield says that he would “love” to be on Strictly Come Dancing and that competing on the show is “on the bucket list”.

The Oscar-nominated actor pledged that if he won the award for best actor next month then he would take part in the dancing competition.

Garfield, who is nominated for the accolade for his performance in Netflix’s Tick, Tick…Boom! made the remarks on the Graham Norton Show alongside comedians Rob Beckett and Dawn French, and professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Asked whether he would consider being on the popular BBC show, he said: “It’s hard to confess this. I would love to do Strictly.

“It’s on the bucket list.

“If I win the Oscar then I’ll come and do it. How’s that?”

Radebe made history on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first all-male couple, dancing with The Great British Bake Off 2012 winner John Whaite.

The duo finished as runners-up behind Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

French, star of hit UK comedy French and Saunders and The Vicar Of Dibley, said Radebe’s performance with Whaite was a “game-changing moment”.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

“I have to say that last year, you two dancing together that was one of the highlights of last year for me,” she told Radebe.

“It brought so much joy and was a proper game changing moment where we all went ‘yes of course two guys should be dancing together’.

“It was just so completely joyful – thank you so much.”

Beckett said that he would also probably do Strictly, “when Lou (his wife) leaves me.”