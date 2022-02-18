Notification Settings

Kanye West says new album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on his platform

Published:

The US rapper said it was time to ‘free music from this oppressive system’, citing the small cuts made by artists for their work.

Kanye West album

Kanye West says his new album Donda 2 will only be available exclusively on his own platform, the Stem Player.

The US rapper said it was time to “free music from this oppressive system”, citing the small cuts made by artists for their work.

The album, due to be released later this month, will not be featured on Apple, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube, West said.

Writing on Instagram, West said: “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system.

“It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

West’s latest album Donda, a sprawling 27-track record, was released in August last year after lengthy delays.

