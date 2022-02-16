Steve swings for Jacob in Wednesday night’s Coronation Street

Coronation Street

Tensions between Steve McDonald and Jacob Hay reach breaking point in Wednesday evening’s episode of Coronation Street as Steve finally sees red over his daughter’s relationship with the former drug dealer.

The two men come to blows when Steve orders Jacob to stay away from Amy Barlow after her drink was spiked in a nightclub.

Suspicion falls on Jacob due to his history with drugs, leaving him with no choice but to try to convince the Barlows he is innocent.

Steve punching Jacob (Danielle Baguley/PA)

The plan does not work out the way he envisioned as he faces the wrath of protective dad Steve, who is hellbent on separating the teen lovers.

They end up in a physical altercation after Jacob ignores Steve’s requests for him to leave the hospital where Amy is recovering.

Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob in the soap, said: “All Jacob wants to do is see Amy but Steve wants him to have nothing to do with his daughter.

“Jacob is being persistent and he brings sandwiches and crisps for Steve and Tracy to try and help. Steve asks Jacob to leave but Jacob is pleading with Steve to let him stay.

“Steve’s son Oliver is mentioned so Steve sees red and punches Jacob. Jacob is totally shocked by this; he is totally surprised and didn’t expect Steve to do that.

“Jacob is so disappointed because now he knows at this point, it’s going to be near impossible to win them over. But Jacob is going to continue to fight for Amy.”

Ryan also revealed that during filming he and Simon Gregson, who plays Steve, were put in a “Covid bubble” so they could get close enough to each other to film the fight. The pair also worked with a “fight arranger” to create a realistic-looking altercation.

Ryan said: “It is difficult to get the angles right when filming these sorts of scenes – you can’t just punch an actor! – so it has to be done in the right way. It’s very precise so we did a few takes before we felt we had got it spot on and perfect.”