Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks

Attendees of the Coachella music festival will not have to show proof of Covid vaccination, negative tests or wear face masks, it has been announced.

Organisers said the eased restrictions conformed with state health guidelines and would change accordingly.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to return this year over two weekends – April 15-17 and April 22-24.

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

Organisers said that face coverings were recommended to protect against desert dust.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” a statement on the official Coachella website read.

“However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies.

“Such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”

Festival goers who did not comply with the rules would not be permitted entry or given a refund, the statement said.

It was previously announced that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West would headline the 2022 event.