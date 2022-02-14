Notification Settings

Ranvir Singh ‘steps down’ as political editor at GMB

Published:

The TV presenter and journalist had been the show’s political editor since 2017.

Ranvir Singh
Ranvir Singh

Ranvir Singh has stepped down as political editor on Good Morning Britain, a source has confirmed.

The 44-year-old TV presenter and journalist left her political role on the morning show in December, the source said, but will remain a presenter.

Singh joined the ITV programme during its launch in 2014 and became the political editor in 2017.

Singh also took over the hosting role from Lorraine Kelly on her show Lorraine for a brief period during the summer and has appeared as a guest presenter on the panel of ITV’s Loose Women a number of times.

She has also hosted several series, including the recent documentary film Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

In 2020 she was also a contestant on the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing and reached the semi-final with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

