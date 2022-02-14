Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance

ShowbizPublished:

The rapper was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

50 Cent at Super Bowl LVI
50 Cent at Super Bowl LVI

50 Cent joined fellow hip hop heavyweights for the Super Bowl half-time show making a surprise performance in which he appeared hanging upside down.

The US rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Flipping the right way up and dropping down onto a dancefloor he broke into a rendition of his hit song In Da Club.

The rapper later poked fun at his strange and somewhat humorous entrance on social media.

Posting a meme of a straining boy with a pronounced forehead vein he wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News