Stars show love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Courtney Cox have expressed their love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday.
Her famous co-stars paid tribute to the Friends actress’s “love of life, humour and endless positivity”.
Oscar winner Witherspoon, who stars alongside Aniston in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, said: “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile.
“Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday.”
The actress later shared a clip of the two acting in a scene from the world-famous New York-based sitcom, in which she had a cameo.
Friends co-star Cox also posted a picture of the two to her Instagram story.
“Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set,” she wrote.
“It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then and I love you even more now.”
TV show host Ellen DeGeneres posted a compilation video of Aniston on her show, writing: “Happy birthday to a true day one.”