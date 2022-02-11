Notification Settings

Euphoria co-stars confirm romance with birthday snap

Published:

Reports the pair were a couple began circulating after they were photographed holding hands in January.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, both stars of hit series Euphoria, have revealed they are in a relationship.

Fike, 26, confirmed that he and Schafer, 22, were a couple via his Instagram story where he posted an image of them kissing.

The singer-turned-actor plays the character of Elliot in the HBO series, alongside co-star Schafer, who stars as transgender high school student Jules.

Fike shared the image to wish Schafer a belated happy birthday, writing “happy birthday happy birthday” across the post. She turned 22 in late December.

In the image, the pair are seated at a restaurant table in front of a slice of chocolate cake and whipped cream.

Reports the co-stars were in a relationship began circulating in January after they were spotted holding hands as they left The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

The couple are romantically linked on-screen as well as off-screen. It was recently revealed that their characters in Euphoria have started a relationship.

The second series of the show is currently airing weekly on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

