BBC Three announces MasterChef spin-off series

Young MasterChef

The BBC has announced plans to launch a MasterChef spin-off featuring young talent.

The 10-part series will feature up-and-coming cooks between the ages of 18 and 25 competing for a top prize.

It will broadcast on BBC Three, which earlier this month relaunched as a linear channel nearly six years after going online-only.

The channel hopes the programme will reflect “reflect Britain’s food revolution” where a new generation are “rewriting the rules”.

Entrants do not require professional experience but will need “raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication” to succeed, the broadcaster said.

They will face a panel of expert judges and currently unannounced special guests, with applications now open online.

The BBC’s controller of entertainment, Kate Phillips, said: “We’re delighted that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three.

“We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK.”

(BBC/PA)

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Production company Shine TV’s executive editor for MasterChef, David Ambler, said: “We’re super excited to be coming to BBC Three with a fresh new Young MasterChef competition.

“It’s a great opportunity for any young person passionate about food and we can’t wait to open the kitchen doors to discover some incredible cooks from all backgrounds.”