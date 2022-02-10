Notification Settings

Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy

Showbiz

The music star announced she was expecting last year.

Eve
Eve

Rapper Eve has announced the birth of her first child – a son named Wilde Wolf.

The Who’s That Girl? singer, 43, revealed in October that she and husband Maximillion Cooper were expecting a baby.

She shared news of the new arrival on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022.

“Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

She shared a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blue blanket and dressed in a white onesie while sleeping in a Moses basket lined with a paisley print.

Cooper shared the same photo and wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve first announced she was pregnant with an Instagram post in which she was cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!

“We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

