Jacqueline Jossa among famous faces set for stage in All Star Musicals

Jacqueline Jossa

Soap star Jacqueline Jossa, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan will be among the stars testing their vocal chords in the new All Star Musicals special.

They will be joined by Coronation Street’s Lisa George, actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care to embark on the musical theatre masterclass.

Each star will be supported by a full West End ensemble and a live orchestra as they take on some of the biggest hits from the most popular musicals, ranging from Frozen to Hamilton.

Alex Beresford said he ‘can’t wait to challenge myself’ (Ian West/PA)

John Barrowman will return as host while West End star Elaine Paige will again head up the panel of mentors, which will also include Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas and Les Miserables actress Samantha Barks.

The foursome will open the show with a performance from Grease, and the ITV special will include a special performance from the stars of The Phantom Of The Opera as they celebrate 35 years in the West End.

Jossa said: “I am so excited to take part in All Star Musicals, it’s thrilling and terrifying, and I can’t wait to tackle a musical number that everyone knows and loves. My girls are going to love seeing me up on that stage.”

Beresford added: “There’s a fine line between panic and excitement, but I can’t wait to challenge myself and feel the thrill of performing a musical number in front of a crowd.

“The acoustics in my shower are very sympathetic.”

Michaela Strachan said she is looking forward to the outfits (Ian West/PA)

Strachan said she is excited for the wardrobe opportunities the show will present, adding: “As a wildlife presenter, I don’t often get the chance to swap the walking boots and outdoor gear for something sparkly.

“I’m attempting to do something I haven’t done for over 30 years, spoiler alert, it’s not the can can.”