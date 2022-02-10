Dr Ranj Singh issues warning after being mugged following Brit Awards

Dr Ranj Singh has issued a warning to his followers after being mugged following a Brit Awards afterparty.
The TV doctor and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 42, was robbed while walking to a taxi in London’s Soho on Tuesday night.
Writing on Twitter, he admitted feeling “angry” about the incident because the man had approached him as if he needed help.
He wrote: “I feel like I got taken advantage of because I thought he was genuine.”
Dr Ranj also shared a note with his followers in which he offered further details and a warning.
He said: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.
“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the git stole my watch though), but it could have been so much worse.
“I foolishly chased after him, but he got away. I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.
“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night – even in spaces you think are safe.”
He concluded his message by adding: “Look out for each other peeps.”
Ahead of the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, Dr Ranj had shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo on his outfit, an Alexander McQueen suit, and his wristwatch.
He wrote: “OMG! I’m SO EXCITED because tonight I get to go to THE BRIT AWARDS!! I’ve never been before and have always watched from home and had massive FOMO!”
Dr Ranj regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning as a resident doctor and starred on Strictly in 2018 paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, where he was the sixth contestant eliminated.