Billie Eilish feels ‘honoured’ after a day of awards success

Published:

The pop sensation was nominated for an Oscar and received a Brit award on Tuesday.

Billie Eilish at No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Billie Eilish at No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London

Billie Eilish says she feels “honoured” after enjoying a day of big success, being nominated for an Oscar and winning a Brit award.

The pop sensation, 20, received the Academy nod for best original song for Bond theme tune No Time To Die and claimed the Brit award for international artist for a third consecutive time, both on Tuesday.

Eilish, known for hits including Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever, described the Oscar nomination as a “peak life experience” following the early morning announcement in Los Angeles.

“Nominated for an OSCAR,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you SO much to @theacademy for this nomination!! It was an absolute dream to write a song for a @007 film and I’m so honoured that it’s nominated.

“Peak life experience. THANK YOU!!!”

No Time To Die was written and produced by the singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
No Time To Die was written and produced by the singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her success carried on into the evening after being handed the accolade at the UK music awards ceremony, which took place at London’s O2 Arena.

In a pre-recorded message played at the awards she said: “I am so honoured and feel so lucky to be awarded this again.

“I don’t feel deserving.”

Eilish also expressed her excitement at headlining the Glastonbury festival later this summer.

