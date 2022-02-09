Amazon offers boost to UK film and TV industry with exclusive studio deal

An Amazon sign

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has signed a multimillion pound long-term contract for the exclusive use of new production facilities at Shepperton Studios in a further boost for the UK film and TV industry.

The company, which recently said it was moving production of the second season of its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings series from New Zealand to the UK, has signed a deal for use of nine sound stages, workshops and office accommodation totalling about 450,000 square feet at the Surrey studio.

A still from The Lord of the Rings series The Rings Of Power, which will move to the UK from New Zealand for its second season (Amazon Studios/PA)

Amazon’s rival Netflix already has a deal for the exclusive use of studio space at the site, which is owned by Pinewood Studios.

The deal is part of a wider redevelopment and expansion of Shepperton Studios, which will be completed in 2023 and make it the second biggest studio in the world.

It indicates a long-term commitment from Amazon Studios to expand its production footprint in the UK.

The company launched The Grand Tour, its first UK-produced series in 2016 and has followed up with sports documentary series All Or Nothing, which has followed football clubs Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Other UK productions now include Clarkson’s Farm, a docuseries about Jeremy Clarkson’s life on his farm, and the scripted series Good Omens, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens (Amazon Studios/PA)

The next two years will see the largest number of UK original series launching on the streaming service to date, including The Devil’s Hour, a thriller starring Peter Capaldi; grime and drill music drama series Jungle; The Rig, a thriller starring Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire; and Mammals, a comedy-drama series starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pinewood Group as we continue to support, develop and invest in the world-leading UK creative industries.

Martin Compston in The Rig (Amazon Studios/PA)

“Shepperton has long been synonymous with top-tier television and movies and we’re proud that it will be home to many Prime Video original productions in the years to come.”

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals at Amazon Studios, added: “As we continue to grow the number of original series we’re making in the UK, it is critical that these productions support and develop a diverse pipeline of talent.