Adele congratulates fellow Brit winners and nominees after dominating show

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London

Adele has congratulated the other winners and nominees of the Brit Awards after increasing her lead as the most decorated solo female artist at the ceremony.

The 33-year-old pop superstar took the Brits by storm on Tuesday, winning three of the top prizes during its first award show to feature gender-neutral categories.

She picked up the coveted artist of the year award, as well as song of the year for Easy On Me and album of the year for her chart-topping fourth studio album 30.

Her success brings her total Brits haul to 12, cementing her status as queen of the Brits.

The singer-songwriter also delivered a rendition of I Drink Wine from her comeback album 30 during the show while dressed in a gold ballgown and matching stilettos, against the backdrop of a glittering gold wall.

Adele shared a collection of images to Instagram capturing her triumphant return, which featured her on the red carpet alongside fans, preparing for her performance and holding her three trophies.

She captioned the post: “What a night! Thank you @brits, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating.

“Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving!

“Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it!”

Adele performed a rendition of I Drink Wine during the Brit Awards ceremony at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

The Brits 2022 ceremony was chaired by Tom March, the co-president of record label Polydor UK, while Sally Wood acted as the show’s executive producer.

During her winner’s speech for artist of the year, she praised her fellow nominees, Lil Simz, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and rapper Dave, saying she was “so proud” to be in their company.

However, she singled out rapper Little Simz, who picked up the Best New Artist award, by offering her congratulations and saying she had “so much love” for her fellow female artist.

As she returned to the stage to collect the final award of the night, album of the year, she paid a tearful tribute to her nine-year-old son and ex-partner Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019 and has said inspired the record.

Adele last performed at the awards in 2016, singing When We Were Young while also taking home four awards.