List of the main nominees for the 94th Oscars

Academy award

The Power Of The Dog has led nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

– Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith in King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth

– Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciaran Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in Coda

Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog

JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit McPhee in The Power Of The Dog

– Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

– Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Judi Dench in Belfast

Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard

– Best animated feature film of the year

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

– Achievement in cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

– Achievement in costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

– Achievement in directing

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog- Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

– Best documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

– Best documentary short subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

– Achievement in film editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

– Best international feature film of the year

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand Of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway)

– Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood

– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down To Joy from Belfast

No Time To Die from No Time To Die

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

– Best motion picture of the year

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

– Achievement in production design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

– Best animated short film

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

– Best live action short film

Ala Kachuu – Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

– Achievement in sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

– Achievement in visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

– Adapted screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power Of The Dog

– Original screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza