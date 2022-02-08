Foo Fighters to perform first virtual reality show after Super Bowl LVI

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury Festival 2017

The Foo Fighters will perform their first virtual reality concert following the conclusion of the Super Bowl, it has been announced.

The world famous US rock group said the streaming event would allow viewers to watch them “from the front row”.

The show will start at 4am UK time or following the conclusion of the Super Bowl LVI, which sees the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be available to view on Horizon Venues, a VR app available on the Meta Quest headsets as well as Facebook Live.

We’ve never performed in VR…until now. Watch the #QuestAfterShow from the front row with @MetaQuestVR streaming right after the big game in Horizon Venues or on Facebook Live by RSVPing here: https://t.co/IWBstqmRpp pic.twitter.com/Yiw7Qoilcm — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 8, 2022

Writing on Twitter, the band said: We’ve never performed in VR…until now.

“Watch the #QuestAfterShow from the front row with @MetaQuestVR streaming right after the big game in Horizon Venues or on Facebook Live.

Meta Quest, formerly known as Oculus Quest, is run by Facebook.

A post on the Meta Quest website said: “When the game is over, the real show begins.

“Watch Foo Fighters take the VR stage and perform like never before in an up close and personal concert.

“Consider this your free, front-row ticket to rock out with the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and other fans.”

Super Bowl LVI is due to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 11.30pm UK time.