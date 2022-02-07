Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces baby news

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has announced she is pregnant with her second child with partner Matte Babel.

The actress, 34, shared the baby news on social media by reflecting on the “great cycle of life” as she remembered her late grandmother, who she described as “one of the most important people” in her life.

Mitchell and actor Babel also share a daughter, Atlas Noa, who was born in October 2019.

Mitchell posted three photographs to Instagram of her exposed baby bump and wrote: “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.

“It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you.

“I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Her partner Babel, who she tagged in the picture, commented a heart eye emoji on the post.

Friends and famous faces of the actress offered their congratulations on the pregnancy news, including Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn who wrote: “Shay!!! Sending you guys love”, while actress Brenda Song added: “Congrats, Shay!!!”

Actress Bailee Madison, who stars in a spin-off series of Pretty Little Liars, also commented: “My heart is sending you all the love, support and hugs in every way.”

Mitchell played Emily Fields in the teen drama Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017.