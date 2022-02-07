Atomic Kitten’s Euro 2020 revival ‘made me cool’ says Jenny Frost

Jenny Frost

Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost said the use of their hit song during the 2020 Euros made her “cool for the first time ever” with her son.

The popular girl group’s number one single Whole Again, released in 2001, became popular with England football fans during the delayed competition last year.

Frost told Hello! magazine that her young children had not understood the song’s revival two decades later.

Atomic Kitten (Hello!)

“My three kids didn’t have a clue about any of it,” she said.

“They were like, ‘Mummy, why are these people singing your song?’.

She added: “I was cool for the first time ever with my son because it was football-related.”

Frost, 43, has a 14-year-old son Caspar and nine year-old twin daughters Blake and Nico.

She was joined for the shoot by her fellow groupmates Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton.

Atomic Kitten formed in 1998 and released hits including covers of The Tide Is High and Eternal Flame. Their shifting line-up included singers Kerry Katona and Heidi Range.

The current line-up is due to perform across the UK and Ireland as part of their 20th anniversary tour, joined by fellow noughties stars Blue.

“We’ll be reverting back to how we were – except everyone’s a bit older this time and things are a bit more creaky,” McClarnon said.

“But I think everyone finds humour in that – no one’s going to try and do the splits on stage.”