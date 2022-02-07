Alec Baldwin says his driver’s car was stolen as he landed in UK

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin said his driver’s car was stolen after he landed in the UK, where he is reported to be working on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor and comedian, 63, is thought to be filming air disaster thriller 97 Minutes close to Alton, Hampshire, and has shared a series of videos that appear to be taken on the town’s high street.

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, the film follows a hijacked aircraft set to fall from the sky in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

In a video posted over the weekend, Baldwin told his 2.4 million Instagram followers: “I’m going to go ahead and record this because I think it’s funny.

“I get to the airport and I get through immigration and they get my bags and I’m heading to the car that’s going to drive me to where I’m going.

“And the driver says, ‘I’m going to go to the car park and I’ll be back straight away’.”

Baldwin said he called the hire company after waiting for 20 minutes – only to discover the driver’s car had been taken.

Laughing, the actor added: “Anyway, I hope you found your car.”

In a second video apparently recorded as he walked down Alton High Street, Baldwin mused about the “little town”.

He said: “Whenever I come to places like this, whenever I travel away from home, away from the US, I look at little places like this and I think, ‘What’s it like to live here? What would it be like to grow up here – to be a kid and this was your home?’

“I grew up in a pretty suburban town – a pretty big town but it was very suburban – on Long Island.”

Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the shooting of Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was fatally wounded when Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, authorities said.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.