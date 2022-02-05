Notification Settings

Comedian Chelsea Handler cancels shows after hospital ‘scare’

ShowbizPublished:

The TV star apologised to fans for rescheduling the gigs.

The 85th Academy Awards – 21st Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Chelsea Handler says a “scare at the hospital” has led to her cancelling two of her shows on her Vaccinated and Horny tour.

The US comedian, 46, was due to perform shows in Portland and Eugene, both in Oregon, over the weekend, but had to reschedule at the last minute.

Speaking from her hospital bed, she apologised to fans in a video shared on her Instagram story.

She said: “I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene.

“I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have Covid, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows.

“So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK, and I’m not pregnant.”

A statement on her Instagram page said: “Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future.”

Handler previously hosted a late night talk show on pop culture channel E! before moving to Netflix, where she hosted two series of talk show Chelsea.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

