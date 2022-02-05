Bafta nominee Ariana DeBose interview interrupted by pet cat

Ariana DeBose at Bafta EE Rising Star Award – nominees

Bafta nominee Ariana DeBose had an interview with fellow actor Simu Liu interrupted by an uninvited guest, her pet cat Izzy.

The furry gate-crasher made an unflattering appearance during an episode of Variety’s Actor On Actor Series, jumping onto the West Side Story star’s shoulder mid sentence.

“We have a butt! Let me keep a modesty curtain,” DeBose joked.

“Hi Izzy are you saying hello? Hi.”

Shout out to my cat Izzy for making an appearance ? https://t.co/6hU5Weg8Fm — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) February 4, 2022

Trying to continue her conversation with Liu about film choreography she said: “It’s hard because sometimes dancers look showy and performative.”

But the cat, undeterred, continued to rub against DeBose, forcing her to break off laughing again.

The actress stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 reimagining of the hit Broadway musical West Side Story alongside Rachel Zegler.

On Thursday she was given the nod for best supporting actress at this year’s Bafta nominations.