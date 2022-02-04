Rita Ora signs ’empowering’ record deal giving her control of future masters

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has signed a record deal with BMG that gives her ownership of all future master recordings.

The singer, whose hits include Let You Love Me and For You, said it is “empowering” knowing she is now in control of her music.

Germany-based music company BMG features a roster of artists that includes Kylie Minogue, YouTuber and rapper KSI, and hip hop act Run The Jewels.

A “master” recording is the official original recording of a song – and CDs, downloads and streams are all licensed by the person who owns the rights to it.

That person has ultimate control of the royalties from the recordings.

Prince and Rihanna are among the artists who have fought to regain the rights to their masters, while Taylor Swift set about re-recording much of her back catalogue in order to create a new set of masters, after the original ones were sold by her former record label.

Ora, who was previously signed to Atlantic Records, said: “I’m THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!!. I couldn’t be happier that they will be my label family moving forward.

“Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it’s so empowering to know that I will own all of my master recordings that I make from now on.

“I also feel so motivated to be working with such a dynamic, creative, forward-thinking global company.”

Kylie Minogue is also with BMG (Matt Crossick/PA)

Alistair Norbury, BMG president of repertoire and marketing for the UK, said: “We are delighted that Rita, one of the smartest artists operating today, has chosen BMG’s distinctive approach, which puts the artist in the driving seat.

“Rita is unique among UK artists in the breadth of her activities, from music to TV, film and business, something normally only associated with US artists like Lady Gaga and Beyonce. We look forward to helping achieve her ambitious goals.”

Ora’s long-term manager, Sarah Stennett, said: “Her deal with BMG marks a new chapter for Rita, where she can deploy the confidence and knowledge of her artistry and audience in navigating the next phase of her career with her at the helm.”