Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour

Flea plays bass next to a singing Anthony Kiedis at the BRIT Awards 2007

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the official music video for their latest single Black Summer.

The US rock group’s latest album Unlimited Love will be available from April 1 this year.

In the video for the wistful tune, band members perform against tranquil backgrounds including forest scenes and iceberg-dotted seas.

The band, will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

The tour will also see guitarist John Frusciante return to the group to perform in the live shows.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and Frusciante on guitar.