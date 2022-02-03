ITV confirms Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will return for a second series

Ant and Dec

ITV has announced that Ant and Dec’s new game show which features an unlimited jackpot will return for a second series.

Limitless Win, which is hosted by presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, sees contestants answer questions for the chance to win big.

The broadcaster said the first episode of the quiz show has drawn in 6.1 million viewers since it first aired earlier this year, making it its biggest launch for a new entertainment series since The Masked Singer.

It’s official! #LimitlessWin will be back for a second series ? Thank you so much for watching… we’ll see you for the last show of THIS series on Saturday 8.30pm @itv! Think you’ve got what it takes to take on the Limitless Ladder? Head to https://t.co/kDtRHhZ0bm to apply!? pic.twitter.com/wgNQn4XWLf — antanddec (@antanddec) February 3, 2022

The launch episode saw a married couple working on the front line of the NHS winning £500,000 after putting viewers on the edge of their seats as they gambled £100,000 with only one lifeline left to answer their final question.

Will, an intensive care doctor, and midwife Kathryn said they felt “unbelievable” after they cashed out their prize pot of half a million pounds and said they would put the money towards buying a house and a campervan to travel.

Father and son duo Tony and Zee also won a further £250,000 in the second episode.

McPartlin previously admitted he and Donnelly were worried they were going to “bankrupt ITV” with the new game show due to its limitless prize pot.

Following the programme’s renewal, McPartlin said: “We are thrilled that Limitless Win has been a hit with the viewers and is coming back for more.

“We’re beyond excited to be able to do it all over again and we can’t wait to find new contestants to play the first TV show with a limitless jackpot!”

Donnelly added: “We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google!

“We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait.”

Series one will conclude this Saturday and the broadcaster has said one pair will “reach dramatic new heights” as they climb further up the money ladder than any previous contestants and play for more than £1 million.

The quiz show was created by production company Hello Dolly and co-developed with Mitre Studios.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, said “Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has quickly become an audience favourite, with families up and down the country playing along from home – from searching their kitchen cupboards to identify the length of a Pringles tube to Googling the width of Michael Jordan’s handspan.

“It was a no-brainer to have the high-stakes game show return.”

Victoria Ashbourne, the CEO for Hello Dolly and executive producer of Limitless Win, added that she was “thrilled” the show was returning for a second series and was looking forward to getting viewers hooked on even more play-along questions.