Gary Lineker tests positive for Covid-19 after South Africa trip

Published:

The BBC sports pundit will miss FA cup coverage while he self-isolates over the weekend.

Gary Lineker

BBC sports broadcaster Gary Lineker has tested positive for Covid-19 after “feeling unwell” on a flight home from South Africa.

The Match Of The Day host, 61, admitted he is “gutted” to be missing the FA cup coverage this weekend while he self-isolates.

The former England and Leicester City striker also apologised to those sitting near him on the plane but insisted he “wore a mask for the entirety of the journey”.

Posting a picture of his positive lateral flow test on Twitter, he said: “Long time since I got between the lines.

“Arrived back from Cape Town early this morning.

“Started feeling a little unwell on the flight.

“Sorry to those sitting near, although I wore a mask for the entirety of the journey as didn’t eat.

“Hope I didn’t pass it on to anyone on BA42.”

Lineker thanked his fans for all the well wishes, calling them a “lovely lot”.

He added: “Thanks too to the brilliant scientists for the vaccines that should mean I won’t be seriously ill and clog up our brilliant NHS.

“Gutted to miss our live @BBCSport FA Cup 4th round ties though. Always the most fun.”

