Fringe benefits: Claudia Winkleman announces her first ever tour

Showbiz

The show will feature fringe trimming on stage by local hairdressers.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London

Claudia Winkleman has announced her first ever tour which will see her chatting, interviewing members of the audience and a collective sing-along.

The 50-year-old presenter, known for her floppy black fringe, has said there will also be a “mass live fringe trim on stage” by local hairdressers.

The Behind The Fringe tour will open at G Live in Guildford on April 25 and run throughout the UK until May 10.

Celebrity Best Home Cook
(Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Winkleman said: “Right, what is ‘Beyond The Fringe’? Well, it’s more of an ‘evening with’ than anything else.

“Some chatter at the beginning – boots; eye-liner; the wonder of melted cheese; why holidays are awful; the importance of a man who doesn’t believe in star signs and why people who name their cars should be avoided.

“I know. Sounds absolutely horrendous. On the upside, there will be a mass live fringe trim on stage.”

She added: “Act two is all about you, the audience. Think large velvet chair (I cannot confirm it will be velvet) and me interviewing anyone who ticked a box on arrival.

“Potential for matchmaking, fact checking and soul searching before a big sing song (Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ probably) and then we head for home.”

The TV presenter, who co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly, has recently launched a new BBC Radio 2 show and book.

And Quite, a collection of essays about her personal and professional life, was published the previous October and became a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller.

After opening in Guildford, the Behind The Fringe tour will travel to Bradford, Brighton, Birmingham, Basingstoke, Folkestone, Leicester, Dorking, London and Buxton.

– Tickets go on sale on February 4 and more information is available from Behindthefringe.live.

