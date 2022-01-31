Rihanna appears to confirm she is pregnant with first child

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

Rihanna appears to have confirmed she is pregnant as she was photographed alongside Asap Rocky in what has widely been cited by many outlets as a pregnancy announcement.

Images of the 33-year-old singer and business mogul taken over the weekend appear to show her with a growing baby bump.

The Barbados-born star, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was photographed in New York, alongside her rapper/producer boyfriend, wearing a bright pink coat open from below her chest and showing her bare stomach.

Rihanna (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The couple are reported to have begun a relationship in 2020 and have made only a handful of public appearances together.

In September, they made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, arriving last on the red carpet wearing coordinated outfits.

Rihanna wore a black, over-sized coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem. She completed the look with a matching hat.

Asap Rocky, meanwhile, wrapped himself up in a multi-coloured blanket from designer ERL.

Asap Rocky performs at Wireless Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Riahnna was previously in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

She told British Vogue in March 2020 she hoped to have three or four children in the next decade, even if she failed to meet the right partner.

She told the publication society diminishes women who raise their children without a father figure, and the only thing necessary to raise a child is love.