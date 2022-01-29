Neil Young praises Amazon Music days after removing catalogue from rival Spotify

Neil Young at British Summer Time festival – London

Neil Young has praised Amazon Music and offered his fans four months free on the streaming platform just days after removing all of his music from its rival Spotify.

The Grammy award-winning musician said Amazon was “leading the pack” in high quality audio production and encouraged fans to use the service to access his entire catalogue.

Young reportedly requested his content be removed from Spotify due to its hosting of the Joe Rogan podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC and click here https://t.co/xvhKGMkA36 – all new listeners will get four months free. pic.twitter.com/a66GaGUKEk — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 28, 2022

The streaming giant said it “regretted” Young’s decision and hoped to welcome him back soon.

But a Twitter post from the Neil Young Archives on Friday said: “All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC…all new listeners will get four months free.

It added: “Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalogue in the highest quality available.

“Love earth, be well. Neil.”

Following Young’s reported concerns Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and had removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

It acquired The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).