Florence Pugh excites fans with new online cooking tutorial

Florence Pugh at The British Academy Film Awards Nominees’ Party – London

Florence Pugh has excited fans by posting a new online cooking tutorial.

The Oscar-nominated actress said she hoped to “do some inspiring” ahead of the weekend in a new Cooking With Flo video posted on her Instagram story.

Pugh previously said that cooking had been her “saviour” during the coronavirus lockdown and posted multiple tutorial videos that sent fans into a frenzy.

The Little Women actress previously said that cooking had been her ‘saviour’ during the coronavirus lockdown and posted multiple tutorial videos (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’m back, let’s get cooking,” she announced in the videos posted on Friday.

“I have you balanced on some avocados, how are you all doing?

“First of all I’m sorry it’s taken me so long … life. Second of all, I’m so happy to be back. Thirdly I hope you’ve all been cooking.

“If you haven’t been I’m hoping I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend.”

Pugh, known for her other roles in Black Widow, Little Women and Midsommar, made a courgette-spaghetti in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce with garlic prawns.

In an interview with Elle magazine in March 2020 she said: “Cooking has been my saviour! When the world lockdown started and it obviously got serious very quickly, I found myself desperate to chop.