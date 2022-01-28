The One Show viewers reveal their most beloved BBC TV programme

Alex Jones

Only Fools And Horses has been voted the nation’s most loved BBC TV programme of all time by viewers of The One Show.

The popular BBC comedy series featured the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy, played by Sir David Jason, and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney Trotter, portrayed by Nicholas Lyndhurst, as they go through the highs and lows of life and try to become rich.

The series, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981 and ran for seven regular series until 1991, with sporadic Christmas specials airing until the show ended in 2003.

The One Show conducted the public vote as part of the BBC’s celebrations to mark its centenary in 2022.

Sir David, 81, told The One Show: “I am delighted that Only Fools And Horses seems to be as popular as ever and that The One Show viewers have enjoyed it over the years.

“It was such a great show to be a part of and I am pleased it has given so many laughs and continues to do so to this day.

“From the brilliant writing of John Sullivan all the way down to the entire team in front of and behind the camera, let’s just say: luvvly jubbly.”

Doctor Who was voted the second most popular show, with Strictly Come Dancing, Line of Duty and Call the Midwife all making the top five.

The news was announced on Friday’s episode of The One Show, which featured an appearance from Only Fools And Horses star Sue Holderness, who played Marlene Boyce, to celebrate the sitcom’s win.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones said: “It’s been a joy to look back and celebrate some classic TV shows from the BBC’s history as part of BBC 100.

“There’s been an absolutely huge response from our lovely viewers and though we couldn’t fit everything onto the list, our viewers have shown so much love for these classic shows that have connected with them across generations.”

The One Show had a panel of TV journalists, critics and programmers select a shortlist of 50 classic BBC TV shows for the viewers to vote on.

The final 50 included programmes ranging from drama to comedy, factual and natural history.

The 20 most loved BBC TV programmes as voted for by The One Show viewers are:

Only Fools and Horses

Doctor Who

Strictly Come Dancing

Line of Duty

Call The Midwife

Gavin and Stacey

Fawlty Towers

Blackadder

Morecambe and Wise Show

The Vicar of Dibley

Dad’s Army

Planet Earth I and II

Killing Eve

Dinnerladies

Yes Minister / Yes Prime Minister

Sherlock

The Good Life

Top of the Pops

The Royle Family

Blue Peter