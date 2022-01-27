Jimmy Kimmel thanks fans on 19th anniversary of his talk show

Jimmy Kimmel - One World Broadcast 2020

Jimmy Kimmel has thanked fans for “being patient” as he marked 19 years on his US talk show.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter shared a newspaper clipping announcing his debut performance on January 26 2003.

Sharing it online Kimmel wrote: “19 years ago tonight, our show premiered on ABC.

“They said it wouldn’t last, which was a weird thing for ABC to say. Sadly for many, it did.

19 years ago tonight, our show premiered on ABC. They said it wouldn’t last, which was a weird thing for ABC to say. Sadly for many, it did. Thanks to those who stuck with us and those who joined along the way pic.twitter.com/gzq1CX0AFk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2022

“Thanks to those who stuck with us and those who joined along the way.”

On Instagram he added: “19 years ago today…thanks for being patient”.

Part of the clipping reads: “Kimmel goes up against Leno and Letterman in this LA-based late-night talk show,” adding that at the time Kimmel had quipped the show would “look like every other talk show”.

Commenting on the post, fellow US TV show host Carson Daly said: “God we’re getting old…”.