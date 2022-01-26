Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife

Poetry curator @AllieEsiri returns on 25 Jan to read from A Poet for Every Day of the Year with special guests.

Allie and @lewis_damian will be joined onstage by Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharp and Fay Ripley.

The event is dedicated to Helen McCrory.https://t.co/HhHcvG1wsj pic.twitter.com/i2dM4ht7Or

— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 20, 2022