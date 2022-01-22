Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US grill company apologises for mistimed Meat Loaf recipe-of-the-week email

ShowbizPublished:

Weber said it was ‘unaware’ of the news of the US rock star’s death when the recipe was sent out.

Meatloaf touches his forehead during a press conference
Meatloaf touches his forehead during a press conference

US grill-maker Weber has offered its “deepest apologies” to customers after sending a recipe-of-the-week email for barbeque meatloaf on the same day as US rocker Meat Loaf’s death.

The company said it was “unaware” of the news when the recipe was sent out and apologised for any offence caused.

A post on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his family and friends at his side.

“At the time we shared this recipe with you, we were not aware of the unfortunate passing of American singer and actor Mr Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf,” Weber said.

“We want to express our deepest apologies for this oversight and for any offense this email may have caused.”

The company based in Palatine, Illinois, offered its condolences to Aday’s family and fans, signing off as “The Weber Family”.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News