New Gwyneth Paltrow candle to mark anniversary of landmark US abortion ruling

Published:

The actress said the Hands Off My Vagina candle would honour the historic Roe v Wade case on January 22.

Gwyneth Paltrow at Frederique Constant new watch collection launch – London
Gwyneth Paltrow has announced a new limited edition candle to mark the anniversary of a landmark US supreme court decision on abortion rights.

The actress said the Hands Off My Vagina candle would honour the historic Roe v Wade case on January 22.

She said 25 dollars (£18) from each sale of the candle would be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

Following the Roe v Wade case in 1973 it was ruled the US Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

In a post on social media, Paltrow said the campaign was to support the “critical right” to protect rights and basic freedoms.

“The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power,” she wrote.

“And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited.

“Your reproductive organs; your choice”.

The candles, which cost 75 dollars each, will be sold on the website goop.com and donations from the proceeds will be made until July 1.

