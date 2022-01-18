Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday

King Richard special screening – London

Will Smith has put on his dancing shoes to celebrate his mother’s 85th birthday.

The US actor posted a video of the pair dancing at an outdoor party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s dance our way to 100”.

Replying to the post, fellow actor Jamie Foxx added: “Happy birthday mom!!!”