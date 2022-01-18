Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday

ShowbizPublished:

The US actor posted a video of the pair dancing at an outdoor party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

King Richard special screening – London
King Richard special screening – London

Will Smith has put on his dancing shoes to celebrate his mother’s 85th birthday.

The US actor posted a video of the pair dancing at an outdoor party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s dance our way to 100”.

Replying to the post, fellow actor Jamie Foxx added: “Happy birthday mom!!!”

Smith was recently awarded best actor at the low key Golden Globes ceremony for his performance in King Richard, in which played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News