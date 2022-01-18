Notification Settings

Comedian Louie Anderson being treated for cancer in Las Vegas hospital

Published:

The US star is said to be “resting comfortably” at this time.

US comedian Louie Anderson is being treated for cancer in a hospital in Las Vegas, his representatives have confirmed.

Anderson, who won the Emmy Award for his role in the comedy TV series Baskets, is currently receiving treatment for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

The 68-year-old is said to be “resting comfortably” at this time.

A statement from Anderson’s representatives, said: “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer.

“He is resting comfortably.”

The stand-up comedian has featured in numerous films, including Coming To America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as hosting the popular American game show Family Feud for a number of years.

He also co-created and starred in the cartoon sitcom Life With Louie, which was based on his childhood.

His role as Christine Baskets in the comedy drama series Baskets also earned him an Emmy Award in 2016 and two other nominations for outstanding supporting actor.

