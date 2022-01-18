BBC renews game show Blankety Blank for second series

BBC game show Blankety Blank has been renewed for a second series, the corporation has announced.

Host Bradley Walsh will return for 10 new episodes of the long-running show, which sees six celebrities try to help contestants by matching answers to blank statements.

Previous famous faces on the show include Tess Daly, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Sue Perkins and Craig Revel Horwood.

The BBC said the series, which was first broadcast in 1979, will keep its original format as well as its classic theme tune, the Blankety Blank chequebook and pen prize.

“I absolutely love recording this show,” said Walsh.

“We have some of the funniest comedians and some of Britain’s most well-known faces join us on the panel, and they’re incredible, but for me, it’s the players that steal the show.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio and having a blast filming”.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment Commissioning added: “It’s been so brilliant having Blankety Blank back on the Beeb.

“And Bradley really is the perfect host for this very funny family show, dealing with unpredictable celebrities, contestants, and prizes”.

The BBC said the show’s celebrity guests and further broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.